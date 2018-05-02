Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result

    The MAH MBA CET 2020 result has been announced today at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Even though the result was supposed to be declared at 11 am, it was declared slightly before time.

    Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant, had announced the news of the Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result coming today in a tweet on Friday.
    The computer-based MAH MBA CET exam was held on March 14 and March 15, 2020.

    Students can check the MAH CET results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org now.

    MAH CET results postponed
    The MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 result was postponed before it was declared today. The MAH MBA CET Result 2020 was earlier supposed to be declared on March 31.

    However, the Maharashtra CET Cell had to postponed the Maharashtra MBA CET results because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

    How will the MAH MBA CET 2020 result be used?
    The Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result can be used to get admission in government colleges and institutes to study Management in Maharashtra.

    Students can use the Maharashtra MBA CET results to take admission in all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.

    How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result
    To check the MAH MBA CET result 2020, follow these steps:

    1. Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

    2. Click on the red button the centre: ‘Click here to MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 Result’

    3. A pdf file will open with the MAH CET result 2020.

    4. Press Control+F to open the Find button; now type in your roll number and check your MAH MBA CET 2020 result.

    5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

    Who topped the Maharashtra MBA CET 2020?
    As per the MAH MBA CET result 2020, 16 candidates got a 99.99 percentile in the management exam. Shashank Chandrahas Prabhu topped the MAH CET Result 2020 with a score of 159 out of 200.

