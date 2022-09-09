Lucky Chicken franchise owner booked for rape, unnatural sex

Advertisement

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have booked owner of Lucky Chicken franchise for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused Riyaz Taj Mohammad Sheikh alias Bablu Lucky forced victim (38) for unnatural sex and also filmed her obscene video, which he later used to blackmail her, the victim said in her complaint.

According to police sources, Riyaz, a resident of Mahatma Phule Bazar, Ganeshpeth reportedly met the survivor back in 2020. Subsequently, their love affair blossomed. During the same, Riyaz expressed his sexual desires to the survivor. As Riyaz had promised to marry her, the victim gave her consent. Following which the accused started to sexually exploiting her, between February 14 and September 8, 2022. In the meantime, Riyaz also filmed some objectionable videos of the victim.

In September this year, when the victim asked Riyaz to marry her, he reportedly subjected her to verbal abuse. He also threatened her to viral victim’s private pictures and videos if she again asked him to marry.

Subsequently, the victim approached Gittikhadan Police Station with a complaint. Acting on her complaint, cops have booked accused Riyaz under Sections 376(2)(N), 377, 506, 504 of the IPC and probing further.

