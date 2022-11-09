Lt Gov John Fetterman wins

Lt Gov John Fetterman has defeated Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, flipping the seat currently held by retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey into Democratic hands.

Fetterman’s victory is a significant win for Democrats, representing potentially their only Senate pick up of the cycle. With Democratic incumbents facing tough races in other battleground states, winning Pennsylvania bolsters the party’s hopes to hold on to their no-room-for-error 50-50 majority for another two years.

