Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief

Advertisement

Proud moments for Nagpur. The COAS is a Nagpurian. Son of late well known personality of Nagpur Dr. Chandrashekhar Pande.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande was on Monday named as the next Army Chief, succeeding Gen MM Naravane who is set to retire by the end of the month.

Lt Gen Pande, the senior-most in office after Gen Naravane, will be the first engineer to be appointed as Army Chief.

Gen Naravane is tipped to become the next chief of defence staff, which post fell vacant in December last year when Gen Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement