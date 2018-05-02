LPU is now attracting Recruiters from Amazon to Microsoft: Read Here

LPU (Lovely Professional University) is a Private University situated in Jalandhar, Punjab. LPU currently offers more than 200 programs and has around 30,000 students. The University has set superior benchmarks in the field of education to provide the best placements. All these reflect in their latest rankings as well. Currently, the LPU Ranking as per NIRF 2021 is 78 among all universities in India. The university’s B-School has also secured 49th spot as per NIRF 2021.

LPU has 200+ foreign tie-ups to provide equitable and affordable quality education to budding talents. This top university in India offers a quality course curriculum, innovative teaching methodologies, and superb career services to students. Thus, the University is a favorite hunting ground for recruiters to hire top talents.

Many top-notch MNCs such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Google, etc., have hired students with annual packages worth up to INR 1 Crore and above. Read more to know how LPU has managed to attract top recruiters across the world.

LPU – Latest Placements Report

LPU has a well – established placement cell, called, Division of Career Services, that offers excellent placement and internship opportunities to the students. The University has maintained successful placement records since its inception. Many top MNCs such as Amazon, Microsoft, Flipkart, IBM, Dell, etc. are offering placements with exceptional packages and allowances.

The LPU is conducting its placement drive for the year 2021 and witnessed at least 1150+ offers for the students. During the Covid-19 times, this top university placed 428 students in Capgemini and 739 in Cognizant.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the University has still registered highest placement offers in North India this year. The placement cell of the University has launched various recruitment drives and job fairs on a regular basis.

The Division of Career Services keeps conducting various workshops such as resume writing sessions, aptitude development workshops, personality development classes, internship fairs, career advisory services, etc. This gives a professional exposure to the students and trains them for the placement opportunities.

LPU has become one of the leading institutes in terms of academics and placements. The students are placed at attractive packages like INR 15 LPA. Few students at LPU even bagged salaries upto INR 1 crore per annum at top MNCs like – Google and CISCO. Thus, the students get a competitive edge in their careers after graduating from the universities.

LPU Top Recruiters

LPU has collaborated with various top-notch MNCs such as Google, Cisco, Oracle, Microsoft, and many more. Global exposure, world-class infrastructure, innovative teaching methodologies, and overall holistic development are some of the factors that attract the top LPU Recruiters.

More than 1000 offers have been made to the students in this university by the top corporates during the initial campus placement drive. Some of the LPU Top recruiters are –

Google Microsoft Oracle IBM SAP Axis Bank ICICI Bank HDFC Bank Practo ITC Hitachi Consulting Hindustan Unilever Limited Amazon Moody’s Analytics Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Limited Asian Paints Federal Bank Synopsys India Samsung Colgate – Palmolive OYO Redington, etc.

2500+ Offers (placement/internship) extended to the students by 20 of Fortune 500 companies like CTS, Amazon, IBM, Verizon, Xerox, HP, Tech Data, Samsung, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, United Health Group, etc. over the past few years.

More than 200 students are pursuing successful careers abroad in different countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, etc. Cognizant Technology Solutions has 739 offers, while Capgemini offered 428 jobs. The roles offered to the students are GenC and GenC Next.

LPU – Courses

LPU offers world-class exposure to the students. Academics at LPU is not just limited to textbooks and classrooms. Students get chances to interact at the global level. To supplement the academics part, LPU believes in hands-on training. Students get ample opportunities to learn through live projects, workshops, internships, guest lectures, experiments, etc.

Everything has shifted online during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the classes are being delivered through online courses and events. The University offers several specializations like –

Tech

Integrated B.Tech + MBA

Tech + M.Tech

Tech

BA + LLB

BBA + LLB

LLM

Other than this, LPU also offers – Diploma in Engineering, Management, Hotel Management & Tourism, Architecture, Fashion Design, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Dual Program Diploma in Engineering, Architecture, Fashion Design, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and many others.

The University also offers a Ph.D. degree program. There are fifty-two specializations in the Ph.D. degree program. The minimum eligibility to apply for the Ph.D. program is a Master’s degree in the relevant discipline with 55% marks.

Candidates applying to the Ph.D. courses need to appear for LPUNEST (National Entrance and Scholarship Test). The final shortlisting will be made after the interview rounds based on the results of LPUNEST.

Thus, LPU has become a world-class institute due to innovative teaching methods and excellent placement opportunities. There is no doubt that the institute has become one of the leading destinations for top recruiters from all over the world. So, if you have a course in your mind which you want to pursue, check out the official website of the University and also follow our blogs for more such information further!