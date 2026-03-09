LPG booking period now 25 days; output push ordered

Advertisement

To prevent hoarding and black marketing, the booking period for LPG gas cylinders has been increased from 21 to 25 days, as per government sources.

“There were instances that people who were earlier booking LPG cylinders in 55 Days have started booking cylinders in 15 days,” they said on Monday.

Gold Rate Mar 9, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,400/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,400/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The government has ordered refineries to boost LPG output and also ordered to prioritise domestic LPG over commercial connections.

“Domestic consumers will always be a priority,” the sources reaffirmed, as India scouts for more LPG partners.

Countries like Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway have approached to sell LPG to India, they added. Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase, unless and until crude oil prices breach $130 per barrel, government said.

The fuel prices are unlikely to increase as India has enough stock, the sources said.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement