LPG blast triggers fire in 3 houses in Nagpur, goods worth lakhs gutted

Nagpur: Home appliances including television sets, refrigerators and washing machines, furniture, utensils and other material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted when three houses caught fire at Maharshi Dayanand Nagar, near NIT Ground on Vaishali Nagar Road Thursday late evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire broke out at the house of Sheetal Prasad Dhakate due to leakage in an LPG cylinder. Due to fire, another cylinder exploded and fire engulfed the entire house. Within minutes, it started spreading in the adjoining houses of two brothers of Sheetal — Daga and Latel Prasad Dhakate — creating panic in the locality for some time.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters from the Fire & Emergency Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. Three fire tenders were pressed into service. After combating the inferno for more than an hour, firefighters doused the flames. However, home appliances, furniture, utensils, and other material kept in the houses of Dhakate brothers were completely devastated. No casualties were reported in the incident.

