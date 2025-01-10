Loud & Clear: Nagpur cops crush 440 noisy bike silencers in style!!

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a loud and clear message aimed at combating noise pollution and encouraging responsible driving, the Nagpur City Traffic Police on Thursday destroyed 440 modified silencers seized from motorcycles.

The event, conducted at Samvidhan Square (RBI Square) as part of the ongoing Road Safety Month campaign, was spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal. Addressing the gathering, Singal emphasized the city’s commitment to cracking down on illegal modifications in vehicles that disturb public peace.

“Using illegal parts like modified silencers not only violates the law but also harms the environment and disrupts the tranquility of our city. Such practices will not be tolerated,” Singal warned, highlighting the strict measures planned to curb such violations.

The City Traffic Police had conducted a special campaign against modified silencers on two-wheelers. The campaign took place from January 5 to 9, targeting two-wheelers equipped with illegal after-market silencers causing distress to citizens, particularly senior citizens. “The campaign, initiated after a surge in complaints about the shrill noise caused by these modifications, resulted in the seizure of 440 illegal silencers from local two-wheeler vehicles,” mentioned Dr Singal.

The seized illegal silencers were destroyed using a road-roller in the presence of police officials, school students, and citizens at Samvidhan Square on Thursday. The police officials noted that violators were penalised under Sections 190(2) and 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and a total fine of Rs 4 lakh was recovered from them.

The modified silencers amplify noise, mimicking the sound of high-performance sports bikes. “These silencers not only cause noise pollution but also encourage speeding, as the sound increases with speed,” said DCP (Traffic) Archit Chandak. Besides confiscating and destroying the silencers, police fined violators over Rs 4 lakh during the campaign.

Addressing the media, Singal said that the silencers were destroyed publicly to create awareness among citizens and ensure they take the rules seriously. “The Supreme Court has set guidelines for permissible noise levels. Any activity that exceeds these limits is illegal and will not be tolerated,” he said. The CP also revealed plans to extend the crackdown to target manufacturers and garage owners who facilitate the installation of such silencers.

DCP Chandak said garage owners were issued notices, and violators were fined and made aware of the consequences of modifying vehicles illegally. “The action sends a clear message to citizens that such practices will attract penalties and stricter enforcement in the future,” Chandak said.

Singal also noted that this was just the beginning of a larger campaign to address noise pollution. He highlighted that other sources of noise pollution, such as loudspeakers and DJs, would also face strict action. “Laws must be abided by all. Organizing such public events helps spread awareness and instil a sense of responsibility in the community,” he said.

The event drew significant public attention, with many school students attending the occasion and carrying posters supporting the road safety campaign. Joint commissioner Nisar Tamboli, along with traffic officers from across the city, also participated in the initiative.