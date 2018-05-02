Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Lord Jagannath rath yatra begins amid Covid fears

    The 144th annual rath yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, but it was devoid of the usual festive fervour and crowds due to the curfew imposed on its route to bar people from taking part in it in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Instead of the usual cavalcade of around 100 trucks, decked up elephants, akhadas and singing troupes, this year’s procession consisted of only three chariots, pulled by nearly 100 youths from the Khalasi community, and four to five other vehicles.

    To prevent people from gathering on roads for a glimpse of the deities, a curfew has been imposed on the entire 19-km route of the procession from early morning till afternoon, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja told reporters.

    The journey of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra began from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area here around 7 am, after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel performed ‘Pahind Vidhi’- a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the ‘raths’ (chariots).

    According to the city police, around 23,000 armed personnel, including nine companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed along the route to prevent any unwarranted situation, as the procession passes through some communally sensitive areas also.

    Although the rath yatra would cover the entire 19-km route, the procession this time would be a shorter affair in terms of duration as the authorities have planned to conclude it in four to five hours as against the usual time of around 12 hours.

    Trending In Nagpur
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145