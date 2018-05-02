    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021

    Looking to buy medicines online Nagpur man loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud

    Nagpur: A 32-year-old man in City has lost Rs 1.81 lakh moments after he shared the OTP for purchasing medicines online over the phone, police said on Tuesday.

    The victim, a resident of Parate Nagar, had visited a medical shop on Sunday evening to buy some medicines, but couldn’t get them.

    “He returned his home and started searching for medicines online when he received a call from an unidentified person who told him that he would deliver the medicines at his house. Presuming him to be a genuine medicine supplier, the victim shared his credit card number and the OTP received on his mobile phone with the caller. Within half an hour, the fraudster withdrew Rs 1,81,470 from the victim’s bank account,” an official said.

    A case was registered on Tuesday under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he added.


