Lok Sabha has 17 vacancies, but no by-polls due

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s numbers in the Lok Sabha have decreased from 300 to 289after the resignation of 11 MPs.

After the resignation of Revanth Reddy to become Telangana CM, the Congress’s numbers have reduced from 51 to 50.

Today’s Rate Wednesday 25 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,600/- Gold 22 KT 70,300/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

After the expulsion of Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress’ numbers have reduced from 23 to 22.

There are now 17 vacancies in the 17th Lok Sabha.

However, since there is less than six months left for the Lok Sabha elections, there will be no by-elections to these seats.

These seats will go to polls with the rest of the country — likely in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement