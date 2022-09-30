Logic or illogic? “If you eat wrong food, you go on wrong path,” says RSS chief Bhagwat

Those who eat non-vegetarian food should try to follow a “discipline” while consuming meat so that their minds “stay focused,” advised the RSS Sanghchalak

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said those who eat non-vegetarian food should try to follow a “discipline” while consuming meat so that their minds “stay focused”, according to media reports.

The RSS chief was addressing a programme organized by Bharat Vikas Manch, an organization associated with the RSS in Nagpur, where he was talking about all round-development of personality.

The remarks by Bhagwat come at a time when the country is celebrating Navratri – a time when fasting and complete seclusion from non-veg food is followed. However, in certain parts of India, such as West Bengal, which is globally famous for its Durga Puja festivals, people gorge on non-veg food during this period.

According to reports, Bhagwat further said one should not eat the wrong kind of food and avoid consuming food which involves too much violence. “If you eat the wrong kind of food, it will lead you on the wrong path. One should not eat `tamasik’ food. One should not eat food that involves too much violence,” he stressed. Tamasic food typically contain non-vegetarian dishes.

He also drew a comparison between the non-veg eaters in the West and those in India and said, “There are people in India who eat meat as elsewhere in the world, but in our country even those who are non-vegetarians observe restraint and follow certain rules.”

“People who eat non-vegetarian food here do not eat it during the entire month of Shravan. They do not eat it on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays. They impose some rules on themselves,” Bhagwat noted.

Highlighting that ‘spirituality is the soul of India’, he said, “It was only India which helped Sri Lanka and Maldives when these countries were in distress while other countries were interested in finding business opportunities.”

“Spirituality is the soul of India. What does India need to do? It is to tell everyone how to live life on the basis of this spirituality through our own example,” he said.

“Living life without ego” was the soul of India, he added. Countries like China, the United States and Pakistan turned their attention to Sri Lanka when they saw business opportunities there, he said.

