Lockdown lifted in Nagpur, citizens only to abide norms set by State Govt: Dr Nitin Raut

However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district

Nitin Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation

Nagpur: The lockdown imposed by the District Administration in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak has been lifted from Nagpur District. Now citizens have only to abide norms set by the State Government, informed Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut here on Wednesday following the review meeting to discuss the preventive measures to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nagpur.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis via video link besides, District Collector Ravindra Thakre, Nagpur Municipal Chief, Radhakrishnan B, Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Now only night curfew will be implemented between 8pm and 7 am in the city, besides every other restricts have been lifted from the district starting from April 1.



