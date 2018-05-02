Lockdown in Nagpur? Civic Chief Mundhe clears air on FB live

Nagpur: As the word spreads out, people in Nagpur are anticipating another round of lockdown in city in immediate future. However amid the growing speculations,

NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe came clear on the issue while interacting Facebook Live.

Mundhe said that as Maharashtra government relaxed lockdown norms under ‘Mission Begin Again’ campaign, the death rate in the city has increased three times. He further urged people to adopt a lifestyle change as per the COVID-19 related guidelines.

Mundhe said that since people did not follow the guidelines, rise in the cases was witnessed. While saying that the authorities have now reached a stage where they will have to implement a lockdown or curfew in the city, Mundhe said it was all due to non-compliance on the part of the people.

“If we do not want another lockdown, we have to implement behavioural changes in our life,” cited Mundhe as saying.

He added that around 40-50 per cent people on roads are not wearing masks. Markets were permitted to open on odd-even dates, but they are open on all the days. Social distancing is not being followed. If this goes on, “we will be forced to close shops as well,” said Mundhe.

He added that lockdown was relaxed to ensure that people face no problem in availing various services but one must avoid stepping out of their homes without any specific reason.

“Shopkeepers were flouting odd-even day rule and time restrictions, which were implemented to bring a behavioural change in people. We were left with no other option but to increase fine. However, if it is still happening, we will put the entire city under lockdown,” he further said.

Nagpur division has recorded 45 deaths and 3,781 coronavirus positive cases so far.