    Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines Out: Centre Allows Opening of Restaurants, Hotels From June 8, Lockdown Extended Till June 30

    New Delhi: A day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Centre issued a broad guideline for the states to be followed from June 1, as the country enters into the fifth phase of the lockdown or what can be called as the exit door — which will continue till June 30.

    Phase I: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Government to issue guidelines in this regard.

    Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

    Phase III: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

