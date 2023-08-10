Locals demolish murder accused’s house in Beltarodi, Nagpur; CP transfers PI

Nagpur: Law and order in the city of Maharashtra’s Home Minister seems to have gone awry, as furious over police inaction, enraged protesters demolished the house of a murder accused on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar has transferred the Police Incharge of the Beltarodi Police Station.

Accused Aman Nagesh Chavhan, along with a juvenile delinquent, had murdered a construction worker in the area on Tuesday night.

Beltarodi cops took a very lenient approach to this murder. No proper arrangements were made after the incident. Even the Secretive Department at the police station was inactive.

Finally, on Wednesday night, the protesters brought down the house of the main accused, Aman Chavhan. They were also planning to bring down the house of another minor accused, but the police arrived in time.

It is pertinent to mention that demolishing the houses of the accused is in fashion in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. However, in Nagpur, angry individuals brought down the house of a murder suspect at 12 o’clock last night.

As a result, the situation in Beltarodi Police took a tense turn, with a strong police presence since last night in Mahakali Nagar.

Several people have been taken into custody overnight, and further investigations are ongoing.

