Local political leader killed at Panchgaon Dhabha near Nagpur

Nagpur: Political leader Raju Dengre, affiliated with a nationalised party, was allegedly killed at his Dhabha under Kuhi Police Station near Nagpur.

Dengre, who had recently won a Grampanchayat election, was found dead on Saturday in Panchgaon.

Kuhi Police have detained Dhabha employees for questioning, suspecting their involvement.

Police sources indicate that an argument between Dengre and his staff escalated, leading to his reported murder.

The Kuhi Police have registered a murder case and are interrogating suspects to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

