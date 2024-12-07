Local Body Elections in Maharashtra Likely Soon: Supreme Court Hints at Early Polls

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Supreme Court has indicated that local body elections in Maharashtra, which have been delayed for various reasons, might be held soon. The court has directed the classification of reasons for the delays and emphasized the need for elections to proceed if no satisfactory justification is found.

Elections for municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis in Maharashtra have been pending for some time. A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the organization *Ishad* prompted the Supreme Court to address the issue. During the hearing, the court remarked on the importance of resolving election delays and directed states to classify the reasons for pending polls.

The apex court also noted that each state’s circumstances and justifications for delays vary. However, in cases where no valid reasons are presented, the court may order the elections to be conducted.

This development could lead to the implementation of the model code of conduct in the state in the coming days, signaling a significant political movement.