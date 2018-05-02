Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Model Murder : Live in partner arrested, admits crime

Nagpur: In a gory act that sent ripples among the people from Nagpur to Kelvad, a jilted lover and live-in partner of a 19 year old girl brutally hacked her to death near Kelvad-Pandhurna highway. The news spread like a wildfire as soon as the body of a girl with severe head injuries was found on the road side. The deceased girl has been identified as Khushi Jagjeet Parihar (20), a resident of Digdoh in Hingna tehsil. She was a student of Raisoni College and also worked as a model. Cops have arrested accused Ashraf Afsar Sheikh (28), a resident of Gittikhadan in this connection. It is learnt that Sheikh and Kushi were reportedly in live in relationship for the past few months.

According to police, Khushi was adopted daughter of Jagjeet. And soon as she turned adult she left her parents house. Khushi made her career in modeling, where she met Sheikh. The duo soon developed love affair and moved in together five months back. However, Sheikh soon suspected Khushi’s character who would like to party in the nights. Following the confirmation of her affair with someone else, Sheikh then decided to kill her.

On Friday night, Sheikh took Khushi out on the pretext of having dinner. The duo had some drinks and headed on Kelvad-Pandhurna road. It is when Sheikh killed Khushi with sharp weapons and dumped her body in an isolated place.

As the body recovered, the sleuths of Crime Branch started probe and interrogated Sheikh. During which he spilled the beans and accepted his involvement in the crime.

