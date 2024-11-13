Live-in Partner Attacked with Iron Rod; Man Arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a dispute between a live-in couple escalated into a brutal attack late Monday night in the Hudkeshwar Police Station area. Nitesh Shankar Sonawane, 29, allegedly assaulted his 39-year-old partner multiple times with an iron rod after breaking down the door of her parents’ home, where she had been residing.

The accused, a resident of Shrihari Nagar, Manewada, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the woman, who sustained injuries to her legs and head.

According to police reports, the victim had initially married in 2009 but had left her marital home due to her husband’s alleged alcohol addiction and abusive behavior. She moved back to her parents’ residence with her daughter from the first marriage. It was here that she met Nitesh, a friend of her brother, and the two developed a relationship. They have lived together in a live-in arrangement for eight years and have two daughters.

The relationship reportedly soured after Nitesh lost his job two months ago. Financial strain led to disputes, and Nitesh eventually moved back with his family. On Monday night, he called the woman, accusing her of infidelity. Shortly afterward, he arrived at her parents’ home around 11:30 p.m., forcibly entered, and attacked her with an iron rod, according to police sources. Family members and police intervened, and the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Hudkeshwar police are investigating the case further. Nitesh faces multiple charges as authorities continue to gather evidence.