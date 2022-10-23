Little Danish aka Danish khatri acquires massive fan base from his 1.5 million + fan army

Little Danish is one of those rare talented beings who not only dreamt of making it huge but also spared no effort in getting ahead on his journey.

Little Danish, who hails from Mumbai, India, is now gradually acquiring a fan following that goes beyond the country. He attributes major part of his success to many sleepless nights he put in to come up with fresh ideas for entertaining content. Being famous and coming so far and still growing each day didn’t come alone the way without ups and downs. “I live for making content and if that requires me to go through challenges , I am game “.

Danish started his journey from making short and sweet videos on tiktok and soon became famous. But soon tiktok got banned in india soon after , but still he didn’t place any speedbreaker on his content and started focusing on Instagram reels which now breathes 1.7 million followers. When on youtube with tons of competition he has 1.81 million subscribers and never ceases to amaze his fans with compelling videos that are humorous and meaningful at once. Today more and more brand wishes to collaborate with this 20 year old star as his followers have growing fondness about his collaboration and content. In such a teenage Danish has come a long way and has created his own army.

He suggests to budding content creates that content created should not just stand unique but also should also be powerful enough for audiences to relate it. Mumbai born guy says that all those vying to make it huge in any industry today must 1st follow their own passion because by devoting his passion he is today where ment to be. For knowing more about this star follow him on Instagram @little_danish .