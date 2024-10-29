List of Share Market Holidays in 2024

Advertisement

The National Stock Exchange or NSE is one of the largest stock markets in the world. Various large, mid, and small-cap stocks are listed on the NSE which investors select for trading and long-term investment. Investors can open a demat account so as to invest in NSE stocks on any trading day. However, they should be aware of the share market holidays 2024 to make timely investment decisions. Investors cannot invest in equity, ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, and other securities on Saturdays, Sundays and NSE holidays.

The share market remains closed on festivals, and national holidays determined after consultation with market regulators and other participants. The stock market stays closed for a total of 15 days on the year 2024. Here is a list of NSE holidays 2024 that investors must be aware of:

January 26th – Republic Day – NSE and BSE are closed every year on 26th January which is celebrated as Republic Day.

8th March – Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating Lord Shiva.

25th March – Holi

Celebrated as festival of colours, NSE and BSE are closed on the day of Holi.

17th April – Ram Navami

NSE and BSE remain closed in India on Ram Navami.

19th April – Good Friday

Good Friday is a Christian holiday. The date marks the Jesus Christ crucifixion.

1st May – Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra day celebrates the day when Maharashtra as a state was created.

15th August – Independence Day

India received Independence from British rule that is celebrated as Independence Day.

19th August – Muharram

The Indian stock market stays closed on Muharram

2nd October – Gandhi Jayanti

Celebrated as a national holiday remembering Mahatma Gandhi Ji, NSE, and BSE stays closed on this day.

11th October – Dussehra

Dussehra is a national holiday celebrating the defeat of Lord Ravana by Lord Ram.

1st November – Diwali

The festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated in India. The stock market remains closed on Diwali every year.

4th November – Balipratipada – 2nd day of Diwali

15th November – Guru Nanak Jayanti – celebrated as the birth date of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

25th December – Christmas – Celebrated as the birth date of Lord Jesus Christ

The NSE Holidays 2024 list may include other events apart from the national-level holidays and festivals. Investors must keep themselves informed about the stock market holidays. The holidays serve as a respite for various stock market participants like brokers and other agents. Moreover, get a break from the daily market activities and volatility allowing investors to reassess their investment and trading strategies. With complete knowledge about the market holidays, investors can even make appropriate decisions related to the buying and selling of securities. However, complete precaution is required when the market opens the next day as various factors may affect the market prices and direction on holiday.

All the market participants must attain knowledge about the market holidays 2024. These holidays serve as the best opportunity for all investors to assess their portfolios, analyse market trends, and identify the best stocks and securities for investment. This list of holidays is updated online every year which investors and other participants must analyse.