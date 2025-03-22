Links with rioters: Nagpur cops seal two shops in Mominpura

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur city police sealed two shops in Mominpura on Saturday after discovering they were being used by rioters, confirmed an NMC official.

The sealed establishments — shop number 12, rented to Sheikh Ashrafi Farooq, and shop number 13, leased to Shaheen Hamid — were linked to the rioters through letterheads listing the shops’ addresses.

Gold Rate Saturday 22 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,100/- Gold 22 KT 81,900 /- Silver / Kg 98,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The shops, part of 15 NMC-owned properties in the area rented out for over four decades, are now under investigation. During the sealing process, a team from NMC’s Market Department assisted the Nagpur city police investigation team.

NMC plans to review all lease agreements in Mominpura to identify further violations and prevent the misuse of civic properties.

Advertisement