Lighting up lives: MSEDCL provides power to 906 homes in 2 days

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken a special campaign to bring more people under its ambit. Under the drive, the company provided electricity connections to those who had applied for the same, within 48 hours.

Marking the success of the initiative, the MSEDCL brightened up the lives of 374 households in 24 hours and 532 more in 48 hours, recently. Under ‘Ease of Living from MSEDCL’, a new electricity connection is being provided on demand to consumers in Nagpur Zone where necessary infrastructure facilities are available for the same. New power connections are being made operational within 24 to 48 hours in urban and rural areas without any delay.

Director (Operations), MSEDCL, Sanjay Taksande, is regularly reviewing the availability of electricity meters and the drive to commission new connections. Where it is possible to provide a connection with load demand from an existing power system, a new connection is provided within 24 to 48 hours on completion of required documents process and payment.

58,275 new connections since January 2023

The MSEDCL has accelerated the campaign to provide new electricity connections for the applicants immediately. The company provided 58,275 new electricity connections in Nagpur Zone from January to August 28. This includes 30,534 electricity connections in Nagpur Urban Circle, 16,807 in Nagpur Rural Circle and 10,934 in Wardha circle.

Of these, 6,910 new electricity connections are included in the month of August only. During the period, 3,833 new connections were added in Nagpur Urban Circle, 2016 in Nagpur Rural circle while 1,061 households were provided power metres in Wardha circle. MSEDCL has appealed to its consumers to co-operate by regularising their electricity bills through the on-line payment method.

