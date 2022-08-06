Lightening strikes indigo aircraft at Nagpur Airport, two engineers injured

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after a lightening struck an aircraft leaving two engineers injured here, on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the Indigo flight has arrived at Nagpur Airpot at round 5:30 pm. Following the departures of all passengers, the two engineers Ambatkar and Rishi Singh were working on an Indigo Aircraft. During the same, a lightening stuck the aircraft. Following which the duo sustained severe injuries. They were monitored on the spot by Dr Heteshyam before rushing them to Kingsway Hospital.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director informed that, “The flight was stationary when the lightening fell near the aircraft injuring Ambatkar and Singh. They both were rushed to Kingsway Hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed that they are out of danger,” he said.

