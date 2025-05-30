Light drizzle in Nagpur, monsoon touches Gadchiroli, but most Vidarbha still dry

Advertisement



Nagpur: The southwest monsoon has begun making inroads into Vidarbha, with its first showers recorded in isolated pockets of Gadchiroli district, particularly in Sironcha and Aheri, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur. However, a full-scale advance across the region remains pending, leaving most parts of Vidarbha dry and waiting.

Nagpur city received 23.6 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, followed by light drizzle in some areas on Thursday. But the relief was short-lived, as daytime temperatures climbed by 1.9°C to reach a scorching 37.8°C—typical during the mild phase of Nautapa, the nine-day period traditionally associated with intense heat.

Dr Praveen Kumar, scientist at RMC, confirmed that while monsoon activity has initiated in limited areas, broader conditions needed for its progression are still developing. “Rainfall will remain sporadic and light over the next four to five days, largely driven by local weather dynamics rather than monsoonal flow,” he said.

He also warned of a steady rise in humidity, which is expected to add to the discomfort over the next few days.

Dr Kumar advised farmers to postpone sowing activities until further updates are issued through official agricultural bulletins, stressing that the monsoon is yet to stabilize across the region.

As Vidarbha anxiously awaits more widespread rainfall, weather authorities continue to monitor the evolving conditions that will determine the pace of the monsoon’s advance.

