LIC Square needs detailed futuristic traffic planning – VTA to MahaMetro

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu met & welcomed Shravan Hardikar – Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) and submitted a memorandum, also held discussion on issues related to public interest.

Shrawan Kumar Malu welcomed MD Shravan Hardikar by a flower bouquet and said the city of Nagpur hasn’t forgotten your superb administration as Municipal Commissioner NMC, Nagpur and we are sure, MahaMetro will deliver all desired targets on time, under your able command. Malu requested Hardikar that we are aware that due to change in plan in this double decker viaduct on Kamptee Road the project got delayed in acquisition followed by Court matter; however to our knowledge now this litigation is over and this landing of the flyover may be completed at the earliest.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA said that the existing LIC Square on Kamptee Road near Sadar is already crowded and we fear that once the Kamptee Road flyover is ready and open for traffic, we are bound to see much traffic chaos on the LIC Square. It is highly recommended that a good traffic consultancy firm is appointed for this job and when such a planning is done, we suggest to include State PWD, NMC and NHAI as Sadar Flyover landing on Kamptee Road also needs a rethink

J. P. Sharma – IPP of VTA reminded about sound barriers on metro track as quite a number of residents residing near Metro tracks, especially on Central Avenue have complained of high noise whenever the metro train passes. And as compared to the other highways the buildings constructed on Central Avenue are literally constructed with old development control regulations wherein there was no front margin and thereby the apartments are literally on the roadside.

VTA also requested that the Kingsway Flyover connecting Ram Jhula is designed and constructed by MahaMetro and it is of huge help to the citizens; however the road below Kingsway is in very bad condition and the same may please repair the same at the earliest.

MahaMetro MD Shravan Hardikar said that once the acquisition procedure is completed by the Appropriate Authority, we’ll complete the flyover within 90 days. He also assured to take appropriate decisions on the issues submitted by VTA.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Hemant Trivedi & Krishna Dayma – Vice Presidents, Amarjeet Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanoongo – Joint Secretaries, Executive body members Pratish Gujarathi, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja & Shrikant Oke.

