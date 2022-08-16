Let us Pledge to Work for Betterment of Country: MD Dr Brijesh Dixit

•Freedom Fighters Felicitated At Sitabuldi Interchange

•Drawing Contest, Freedom Fighter Ride, Band Performance at Metro Stations

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur has been organizing a series of events to commemorate AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav (AKAM) being observed across the country. As part of the same, Drawing Competition, Ride for Freedom Fighters and Band Performance by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was organised at Maha Metro Stations today (13th August).

This apart, an exhibition jointly organized by Maha Metro Nagpur and Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Governemnt of India was inaugurated at Sitabuldi Interchange by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari. Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit was chief guest for the event.

Three freedom fighters – Shri SheshraoMurkute, Shri Basant Kumar Chaurasia and Shri MahadevKamdi were felicitated by Dr Dixit, at an event held at Sitabuldi Interchange. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dixit stressed the need to ensure that we all work for the betterment of the country and strive for its progress.

Speaking about the role of freedom fighters, he said, it is because of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters that we are celebrating AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav. “We as a nation have progressed a lot these years and have to continue this momentum,’’ Dr Dixit said. It is matter of great honour that those who made sacrifices for country are amongst us, he said.

Speaking on the exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav being held at Sitabuldi Interchange, he said, this will inspire the people to work for the betterment of the country. The President of Unnati Foundation Shri AtulKotecha made introductory remarks. The Director (Strategic Planning) Shri Anil Kokate and Executive Director (Operation and Maintenance) Shri UdayBorwankar were prominently present on the occasion.

•Metro Ride for Freedom Fighters: The three freedom fighters, who were felicitated on the occasion – Shri SheshraoMurkute, Shri Basant Kumar Chaurasia and Shri MahadevKamdirode Metro train and travelled from Sitabuldi Interchange-Kasturchand Park-Khapri-Sitabuldi. They spoke highly of the Metro services being operated in Nagpur. The freedom fighters thanked Dr Dixit for the same.

•Drawing Competition: As part of the AKAM celebrations, Drawing Competition was also organised at Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station. More than 40 contestants of various age groups participated in the contest. The theme for the contest was `75 Years of Indian Independence and Changing Scenario of Transport Services in Nagpur’. The winners of the contest would soon be awarded.

•CRPF Band Performance: A band performance by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was also organised at Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station. The CRPF team played tunes and songs based on patriotism. Metro commuters and others listened patiently to the CRPF band team scores.

