‘Let Them Hurl Allegations, We Will Respond With Work’ – CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde gave a befitting reply to the allegations hurled at the party. He was speaking at the 57th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena which was held at Nesco at Goregaon, Mumbai. Besides the large crowd gathering, as many as 46,000 people witnessed the official social media channel live as against 7,000 viewers of Shiv Sena (UBT).

In a humble yet firm response, Shinde said, “Let them hurl allegations at us, we will respond with good work. These are our Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Shri Anand Dighe’s teachings. They have been making the same accusations and playing the same record all this while.”

Shinde began his speech by thanking each and every person of Shiv Sena who supported the party and stuck with them for the last 11 months.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also been making snide comments against the leaders who join the Shiv Sena. “They have been calling our leaders kachra (garbage). One should not forget that the same garbage creates energy. There are chaiwalas, watchmen, and vegetable vendors, among others as party leaders. These are the very leaders who nourished the party with blood, sweat, tears, hard work and perseverance. Balasaheb always held them close, nurtured them, and built the party with their support,” Shinde said.

Recalling an old interview of Balasaheb Thackeray’s interview wherein he stated that he would down the shutters if the party is becoming like the Congress party, the chief minister also alleged that the Sena (UBT) is dishonest and is the real traitor. “They are trying to wipe out Balasaheb’s ideals by sitting on the lap of Congress and NCP. How are we traitors if we joined the natural ally? Allegations would not bring you any sympathy. People are sensible enough to know the truth,” he said.

Questioning the behaviour of Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray towards his leaders, Shinde said, “He pitted one against the other and never gave an opportunity to the budding leaders. This was a systematic effort to create an unnecessary internal rift. He treated the leaders as servants and domestic help, this does not behove of a party president. He never wanted to have mass party leaders but only run his darbar politics. I am proud to say that I have been a Sena worker since ever, and will remain like it today and tomorrow.”

Regarding work done during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde said the Mahayuti government, in just 11 months, gave a humanitarian aid of Rs 75 crore whereas the MVA government gave merely Rs 2 crore aid in two and a half years of their stint. He said, “He is asking the prime minister to go to Manipur to control the situation. He should have at least gone from Varsha to Mantralaya before hurling such allegations.” Shinde also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their respective efforts.

Shinde concluded with projects lined up under the Mahayuti government for the progress of Maharashtra. “All mill workers, who are the identity of Mumbai, would be given houses in the city. The despaired citizens would be brought back into the city. Government MHADA and SRA schemes will be given a fillip. Police colonies are also in the pipeline. The ‘Lek Laadki Lakhpati’ scheme is also running in full steam,”

Among other leaders, senior Sena leader and Member of Parliament Gajanan Kirtikar said, “Sharad Pawar used to run the government even though it was called the Thackeray government. Shiv Sena was given second-hand treatment.”

Another senior Sena leader Ramdas Kadam came down heavily at Sanjay Raut and asked whether he was on Shiv Sena’s or Sharad Pawar’s side.

Senior Sena leader and minister Gulabrao Patil said theirs was not dishonesty but a rebellion to save Balasaheb’s ideals and thoughts. Addressing the CM, Patil said, “You lead Maharashtra. We will give our everything and make the party stronger.”

The Foundation Day also witnessed noted Shiv Sena functionaries donating their one month’s income to the Shiv Sena party fund.

