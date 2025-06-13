Leopard rescued from well by Forest Department in Deoli Pendhari, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A leopard that had accidentally fallen into a well in Deoli Pendhari village of Hingna tehsil in Nagpur district was successfully rescued by the Forest Department on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in a field owned by local farmer Ramesh Uike.

According to sources, around 11 a.m., some farmers noticed unusual movement in the well and, upon closer inspection, spotted the leopard trapped inside. Former village Sarpanch Pankaj Telang promptly informed the Forest Department office at Kawdas.

Under the guidance of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shalini Shirpurkar, a team comprising H.D. Bhende, H.N. Bhure, Dr. Priyal Chouragade from TTC, and other staff members rushed to the site. The rescue operation began around 3 p.m., and after nearly three hours of continuous effort, the leopard was safely brought out of the well.

Forest officials stated that the leopard’s condition is stable. It will be shifted to a veterinary hospital in Nagpur for further medical treatment. Once it recovers, the animal will be released back into its natural habitat, likely later in the night.

There has been a noticeable increase in wildlife sightings in the area over the past few days. Just two days ago, a bear and her two cubs were seen near a riverbank. It is suspected that the leopard may have been tracking the bear family when it accidentally fell into the well. These recurring incidents have triggered concern and fear among the villagers.

