Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Tank in Pendhari Village Near Nagpur

Nagpur: A leopard fell into a tank in Pendhari village, located in the Parshivni tehsil forest area, causing panic among local residents. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from the Forest Department, which safely rescued the animal.

According to reports, Anuradha Avinash Vaidya, a woman farmer from the village, owns agricultural land near a canal road. On Monday night, the leopard accidentally fell into a tank built on her farm for fish farming. The following day, around noon, when Vaidya visited her farm, she discovered the trapped leopard and immediately informed the forest authorities.

Upon receiving the information, Forest Range Officer A.B. Bhagat from Parshivni, along with his team, rushed to the spot. Senior officials in Nagpur were also alerted about the situation. Since the leopard was frightened and aggressive, a rescue team from TTC Nagpur was summoned for assistance.

By around 2 PM, the rescue team arrived and successfully lifted the leopard from the tank, securing it in a cage. The animal was then transported to Nagpur for necessary medical treatment.

This swift response by the Forest Department ensured the safety of both the villagers and the leopard, preventing any untoward incidents.