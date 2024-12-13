Legislative chill: Nagpur Winter Session set to be ‘cool’ without Question Hour chaos!!

This unprecedented decision has raised many eyebrows among political observers and lawmakers

Nagpur: The upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, set to begin on December 16 in Nagpur, will be devoid of the usual dynamism of debates and legislative scrutiny, with the Question Hour and Calling Attention Motions conspicuously absent. This unprecedented decision has raised concerns among political observers and lawmakers, who view it as a dilution of democratic oversight.

Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Jitendra Dhole confirmed that the six-day session, concluding on December 21, will focus on a streamlined agenda. “The session will primarily address discussions on the Governor’s address, supplementary demands, and debates under Rule 293 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly rules,” Dhole informed local media.

Reasons behind the truncated agenda

The elimination of key mechanisms like Question Hour and Calling Attention Motions is attributed to delays in government formation following the recent Assembly elections. With ministerial portfolios still unresolved, logistical constraints have further impacted the session’s planning.

Discussions on the Governor’s address, initially delivered in Mumbai during the first Assembly session of the newly-formed government, will dominate the proceedings on December 17 and 18. Supplementary demands are slated for December 19 and 20, with the concluding day reserved for various proposals under Rule 293.

On December 16, the session’s opening will include tributes to departed legislators, routine tasks such as tabling pending ordinances, and bills. Dhole clarified that most tributes had already been paid during last week’s Assembly session in Mumbai, leaving minimal ceremonial obligations for Nagpur.

Impact on legislative scrutiny

The absence of Question Hour and Calling Attention Motions has curtailed opportunities for legislators to raise pressing constituency issues or hold the government accountable on state-wide concerns. Critics argue that this move undermines the core functions of a legislative session, especially at a time when Maharashtra faces pressing challenges such as farmer distress, unemployment, and infrastructure deficits.

Some legislative staff will remain stationed in Mumbai due to the lean agenda. Dhole revealed he would personally oversee preparations at Nagpur’s Vidhan Bhavan to ensure the completion of pending tasks.

Political fallout

The decision has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who view it as an attempt to stifle debate and evade accountability. Political analysts have called it a significant dilution of legislative oversight, with opposition parties likely to challenge the truncated agenda during the session.

This lean Winter Session reflects the ongoing political flux in Maharashtra, leaving questions about governance and accountability unanswered. As the state grapples with multifaceted challenges, the absence of robust debate in Nagpur is likely to fuel further political controversies in the days ahead.