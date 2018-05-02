Legal Service Assistance Centre opened at Family Court in city

Nagpur: District Legal Service Authority in association with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College (main branch) on Thursday inaugurated Legal Service Assistance Centre at Family Court premises in Civil Lines.

The centre was inaugurated at the hands of Principal Judge District and Sessions Court and President of District Legal Service Authority A J Mantri. Mangla Thakre, Principal Judge Family Court, Judge R K Sheik, Judge S R Tiwari besides Andhara Deshpande and Kalyani Kapse, Principals, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College were present on this occasion.

In his key-note address, Judge A J Mantri threw light on the significance and objective of the Legal Service Assistance Centre and said it will enable the much useful legal aid to needy ones.

Judge Thakre conducted the programme while Kalyani Kapse proposed the vote of thanks.