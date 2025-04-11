Legal Grounds Exist for Deekshabhoomi Expansion, Petitioner Tells High Court

Advertisement



Nagpur The Nagpur Bench of the High Court was informed that there are legal provisions under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966 to facilitate the expansion of Deekshabhoomi, a nationally significant Buddhist pilgrimage site. The information was submitted by Advocate Shailesh Narnavare, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a structured and time-bound development plan for Deekshabhoomi, akin to religious hubs like Shirdi and Shegaon.

The PIL has been pending since 2018, and the petitioner urged the court to direct authorities to formally reserve identified land parcels for religious and cultural development under Section 37 of the MRTP Act.

Land and Development Plan Details

The petitioner highlighted that:

The Health Department owns 16.44 acres, and the Cotton Research Institute controls 3.84 acres of land, both of which should be earmarked for Deekshabhoomi’s expansion.

The project aims to accommodate the growing number of devotees and improve infrastructure, helping elevate Deekshabhoomi to the level of a major pilgrimage center.

The petitioner further argued that the site’s national significance—being closely associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and millions of Buddhist followers—necessitates urgent development to serve public interest in line with MRTP provisions.

Government Inaction Despite Sanctions

Though the court had earlier sought legal clarification for land allotment for parking facilities, the petitioner submitted that legal compliance is possible under existing frameworks. The PIL also pointed out a delay in implementation due to bureaucratic inertia:

₹200 crore was sanctioned in the first phase.

₹181 crore for the second phase has remained pending administrative approval since 2018.

Despite multiple court directives, tangible progress remains limited, and no decisive action has been taken by the authorities, according to the PIL.

Timeline of the Case: A Delayed Journey

Dec 12, 2018: Notice issued to respondents.

Mar 20, 2019: ₹100 crore sanctioned; ₹40 crore allotted to the Deekshabhoomi Trust.

Mar 11, 2020: Development proposal sent for administrative approval.

Jan 18, 2023: Petition heard after 3 years; state seeks more time.

Oct 25, 2023: Court directs detailed progress report.

Nov 7, 2023: Trust submits affidavit.

Dec 13, 2023: Funds increased to ₹200 crore.

Aug 7, 2024: Final warning issued to state.

Sep 4, 2024: Court seeks legal framework for parking land.

