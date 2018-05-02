Leads indicate Modi set to win another term

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead as counting of the ballot for the 542 Lok Sabha seats gathered pace across the country began on Thursday. BJP: 326, Cong: 113. If leads hold, Narendra Modi is set to form government for another term.

PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP’s Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Neither of which is surprising.

Union Minister and sitting BJP MP Jayant Sinha is leading by 6,486 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Prasad Sahu from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat as per initial trends, officials said.

The BJP is leading in four out of five seats of Uttarakhand while the Congress was leading in one, according to early Election Commission trends Thursday.

The ruling BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh Thursday, a state election officer said. In Mandi, sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by 46,000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is leading by 4490 votes against Khyoda Apik of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat,

according to initial EC trends.