Leadership Changes at Indian Spinners Association: Prashant Mohota Takes the Helm as President, Prakash Maheshwari Assumes Vice Presidency

Prashant Mohota, MD Gimatex Industries Ltd. was elected President of Indian Spinners Association at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 22nd Sep 2023. Gimatex has an Integrated textile plant at Hinganghat near Nagpur & at Ahmedabad having 225000 spindles.

Prakash Maheshwari, Chief Executive, Corporate Affairs, RSWM Ltd was elected Vice President of Indian Spinners Association. RSWM has 578126 spindles to produce synthetic blended yarn and cotton/melange yarns. It also produces 32 million meters of Denim Fabrics and 6000 MT of synthetic and cotton knitted fabrics annually.

Indian Spinners Association brings together Spinning Mills running Man Made / Synthetic fibers under a common umbrella.

For more details Contact. M L Jhuñjhunwala, Mob : 9323566171

