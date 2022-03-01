Leaders Club NGO conducts cleanliness in Ajni

Nagpur: Presence of plastic in the environment hurt ecosystems and human health. It also poses a threat to food safety. To curb such menace of dump plastic in the vicinity, a cleanliness drive was conducted by Leaders Club NGO in Nagpur on March 1, 2022 at Dargah Hazrat Sayyed Sakhluddin Shah Sahib situated near Ajni.

In the special drive which was conducted between 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m, the volunteers collected 22 plastic sacks from the area.



Leaders Club volunteers have urge the citizens to kindly make sure to discard the waste properly, requests the cleaning team to kindly reach to all the areas on regular bases to avoid any inconvenience.