Lawyer Attacks Prashant Koratkar in Kolhapur Court Premises

Kolhapur: Prashant Koratkar, who was arrested for making objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was attacked by a lawyer in the premises of the Kolhapur District Sessions Court. The incident occurred while Prashant Koratkar was being escorted into the court under police protection. Despite tight security in the court premises, the attack raised serious questions about the administration and police arrangements.

Kortkar was brought to the Kolhapur Sessions Court for a hearing regarding allegations of threatening historian Indrajit Sawant and using derogatory language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After the arguments were concluded, Judge S.S. Kost extended Kortkar’s police custody for two more days, meaning he will remain in custody until March 30. The prosecution was represented by advocate Suryakant Powar, while Indrajit Sawant’s side was represented online by advocate Asim Sarode. Advocate Saurabh Ghag appeared on behalf of the accused, Kortkar.

After the hearing, as police were escorting Kortkar out of the courtroom, lawyer Amit Kumar Bhosale, who was already present in the premises, suddenly attacked him. Running towards Kortkar, Bhosale reportedly shouted, “Hey Pashya, do you insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?” and attempted to physically assault him. However, police officers on duty immediately intervened, controlled the situation, and detained the lawyer, who was then taken to the police station.

It is noteworthy that heavy police security had been deployed in the court premises, restricting entry to common citizens. Since the attacker was a practicing lawyer and had been present in the court since morning, he did not arouse suspicion among the police.

This is not the first attack on Kortkar in court. Earlier, another individual had attempted to assault him by throwing a slipper. This latest attack has once again raised concerns over the effectiveness of police security. Kolhapur police have stated that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent such incidents, but this time, the attacker managed to deceive them due to his status as a lawyer.

Following the incident, chaos ensued in the court premises, prompting police to tighten security further. Legal action is being taken against the attacking lawyer. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media, showing the lawyer charging toward Kortkar and the police intervening to stop him.

As the investigation against Prashant Kortkar continues, authorities are probing who assisted him while he was absconding, who provided financial support, and who was behind his controversial social media statements. For now, Kortkar will remain in police custody until March 30.

