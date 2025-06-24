Lata Mangeshkar Garden in East Nagpur turns into a major attraction for visitors

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Lata Mangeshkar Garden, located in Suryanagar, Pardi, under East Nagpur, has emerged as a popular attraction for city residents. With its recent beautification carried out by the administration, the garden is drawing large crowds every day.

A host of new and attractive features have been added to enhance the garden’s appeal, turning it into a family-friendly recreational space.

Key Highlights of the Garden:

· Toy Train: A special toy train has been introduced for children, adding excitement and entertainment for young visitors.

· Eye-catching giant structure: A large, visually appealing structure has been installed, serving as a major photo spot and attraction for visitors.

· Musical Instrument: Beautifully designed musical instrument has been placed inside the garden, enhancing the overall ambiance and providing interactive fun for children and music enthusiasts.

· Well-developed greenery: The garden boasts well-maintained lawns, flowering plants, and shaded seating areas, offering a pleasant and relaxing environment for families.

Residents have appreciated the efforts taken by the administration to upgrade the garden, which has now become a go-to place for morning walkers, fitness enthusiasts, families, and children. The garden not only provides recreational space but also enhances the aesthetic beauty of the Pardi area, contributing to the quality of life for local citizens.