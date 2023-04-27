“Lalit Tekchandani, director of NCI, duped people of crores,” claims Patole

Nagpur: In a shocking revelation, Nana Patole, President, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has accused Lalit Tekchandani, an alleged activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and incumbent Director of National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur, of cheating thousands of people by taking crores of rupees from them and not providing promised flats in return.

In a public statement on April 27, Patole said that Tekchandani, who was seen standing behind the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, has been made a director of the organization.

Advertisement

Patole further alleged that Tekchandani and his associates have been cheating people for the past 13 years and that they have not returned the money taken from the victims. Patole also questioned the RSS’s involvement with such individuals and asked whether the organization is a party of fraudsters?

According to Patole, all the people who have been cheated are Hindus, and he demanded that Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, as the head of RSS, protect these people and give them justice. Patole further stated that some of the victims have died, and many are still living in rented houses, despite paying for their dream homes that were never delivered!

Patole also criticized the Maharashtra Government’s lack of action in this matter and called for Dr. Bhagwat to take a positive stand and give justice to the victims.

Furthermore, Patole raised questions about the funding of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which was inaugurated by Dr. Bhagwat after Home Minister Amit Shah failed to attend. Patole asked whether the emblems were erected with the money looted from the public?

The allegations made by Nana Patole against Lalit Tekchandani and the RSS have raised serious concerns about the organization’s involvement with individuals accused of cheating and defrauding people. The victims of this alleged scam are still waiting for justice and are hoping that Dr. Bhagwat will take appropriate action to address their grievances, Potole said.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Yogendra Karwa one of the victims informed that, the said project went on floors back in 2000 as Hex City in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

“Promoted by Lalit Tekchandani, the Hex Cityconsisted of nine towers, each with 35 floors, and promised to deliver the flats within a couple of years. However, the project faced multiple delays and procrastination due to various pretexts over the years. The project’s name was later changed to Clan City in 2008-09, and the buyers were assured that they would receive possession in 2013,” he said, “However, like previous assurances, this also turned out to be hollow. Tekchandani kept assuring the buyers with false promises of possession in 2017, 2019 and 2022, but the buyers never received their flats,” he added.

“We have filed more than 150 complaints with RERA against the project. Despite the high number of complaints against a single project, our case is yet to be fast-tracked, and the hearing is ongoing,” Karwa mentioned.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement