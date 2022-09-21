Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for potholes

Advertisement

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s civic body, imposes a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year. The fine is Rs 2000 per pothole, the BMC said.

The Lalbaughcha Raja is one of the most prominent Ganesh mandals in the city, attracting devotees from across the state and country during the ten-day-long festival.

BMC officials carry out an inspection of the roads after the festival ends to check if organising committees or mandals have damaged the roads by digging them for the purpose of affixing bamboo sticks and setting up barricades in the vicinity of the pandals.

