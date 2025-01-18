Laksh – A Career Conclave 2025 Concludes Successfully, Empowering Students with Opportunities and Insights

Advertisement













Nagpur – The much-anticipated Career Conclave 2025, hosted at City Premier College of Management on 18th January, concluded on a high note. The event brought together students, industry professionals, and educational leaders for an enriching experience aimed at providing valuable career guidance, exposure to diverse industries, and opportunities to interact with thought leaders and recruiters.

The conclave was skillfully hosted by final-year students Ms. Sayali Maske and Ms. Mansi Kothari. The day began with an inspiring Keynote Address by Dr. Shruti Thakare, Head of Training and Placements, which set the tone for the event. Esteemed speakers included industry experts such as:

Dr. Medha Dixit, GM HR & Trainings, NCI

Mr. Anish Buche, Investment Banking Professional

Ms. Shweta Yemdey, HR Consultant, HR Anexi

Mr. Manish Khanchandani, Co-founder of Culkraftz Foods LLP

Mr. Anil Khushwah, Area Sales Manager, Tata AIG General Insurance

Ms. Aishwarya Sawaitul, HR Executive, Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

The management team, including Mr. Amit Yenurkar (Secretary), CA Gaurav Jaipuriya (Treasurer), and Mr. Arvind Khare (Executive Member), also graced the event.

Motivational Insights and Industry Expertise

Dr. Ashwini Purohit, Director of City Premier College, shared a motivational story emphasizing the importance of self-appraisal for success and unlocking one’s full potential.

Ms. Aishwarya Sawaitul highlighted the significance of attending classes regularly and participating in college activities to foster personal and professional growth. Mr. Anil Khushwah discussed the power of networking and strategic thinking in driving business success. Dr. Medha Dixit underlined the importance of skill development and personality enhancement for career advancement.

Mr. Anish Buche offered an in-depth look into the life of an investment banking professional and financial analyst, while Ms. Shweta Yemdey spoke about the importance of learning and mental well-being. Mr. Manish Khanchandani shared his entrepreneurial journey, detailing the challenges he overcame to establish his successful venture, Khichadiwala, which has now expanded to multiple cities.

Interactive Panel Discussion

A key highlight of the conclave was the engaging panel discussion, where students connected directly with industry experts and asked insightful questions. This interactive session provided participants with valuable takeaways and real-world insights.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The Career Conclave 2025 emphasized the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and resilience in today’s dynamic job market. As students left the event with new knowledge, skills, and connections, the conclave succeeded in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Acknowledgments

Ms. Tanaya Ubgade expressed heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed speakers, participants, and everyone involved in making the event a resounding success.