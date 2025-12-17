Lakhs Worth of Goods Stolen from Shraddha Farsan Shop in Kotwali Area

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major theft has been reported at Shraddha Farsan, a shop located in the Kotwali police jurisdiction, where an unidentified burglar decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees. Police identified the shop owner as Rohit Kashyap.

The incident took place at the shop near Ram Cooler Chowk. Police said the absence of functional CCTV cameras in the surrounding area and non-operational streetlights made it easier for the thief to execute the crime. However, the theft was captured on the shop’s internal CCTV camera.

Kotwali Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused. Efforts are underway to nab the unidentified thief and recover the stolen property.

