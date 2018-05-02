Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, May 5th, 2021

    Lakadganj saw mills up in flames, 2 fire personnel fell unconscious

    Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Lakadganj based saw mills on Wednesday morning. Though, the exact reason behind the fire and material loss could not be ascertained immediately.

    Sensing the situation, at least eight fire tenders swung into action.

    The hardcore efforts of firemen to douse the flames are underway. Leading Fireman Pravin Zade and Cleaning Worker Raju Admane reportedly felt unconscious during fire fighting.

    Subsequently, they were rushed to New Era hospital. There health is stable now.


