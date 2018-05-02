Lakadganj police book four workers for stealing PET granules from company

Nagpur : Lakadganj Police on Wednesday booked four workers of Adroit Pharmaceuticals Private Limited for allegedly stealing 1500 kilogramme polyethylene terephthalate (pet) granules worth Rs 1.10 lakh from the company.

The accused have been identified as Surendra Gajbhiye (32), a resident of Saunsar (Madhya Pradesh); Pawan Sharma (19), a resident of Devikar Mohalla, Juni Shukrawari; Praveen Kapse (28), a resident of Wadi, and Nayan Shinurkar (20), a resident of Nandanvan. Dinesh Radhyeshyam Agrawal (45), who works as Manager at Adroit Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, 46, Ambedkar Chowk, Garoba Maidan, told police that the accused workers stole bags containing 1500 kilogramme granules used for manufacturing plastic bottles in the small hours on September 7.

The accused used a Maruti Omni van for taking away the granules. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 381 (Theft by clerk or servants of property in possession of master) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused workers. PSI Kawre is investigating the case