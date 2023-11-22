Lady trainee pilot’s blunder, lands plane at MIHAN taxiway in Nagpur

Nagpur: An aircraft operated by a lady trainee pilot that took off from Gondia, strayed and landed at the taxiway of MIHAN MRO instead of landing the plane on the runway of the Nagpur airport. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 1 pm. However, no casualty was reported.

According to Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director of MIHAN India Limited (MIL), “The aircraft pilot, a trainee, probably lost direction and so made an emergency landing on the taxiway of MIHAN MRO.” The taxiway is not meant for landing. In fact any aircraft which is to be taken for repair or overhauling purposes lands at the runway of Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. From there, it is taken to the MRO by way of towing.

The lady pilot of Indira Gandhi Flight Academy took off from Gondia’s Birsi Airport for Nagpur Airport at around 12 noon on Tuesday. After reaching the Nagpur Airport, this small training aircraft had to return to Gondia Airport after some time. Meanwhile, the plane lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). So ATC started searching for the exact location of this plane. Meanwhile, the woman pilot who was piloting the plane landed on the ‘taxiway’ adjacent to the MRO in the MIHAN-SEZ area near the airport around 1 pm. Fortunately, the taxiway was smooth and a major accident was avoided.

According to media reports, the incident will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which may inquire into the matter and, if required, take action.

