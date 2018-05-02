Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 24th, 2019

Lady in ‘high spirits’ create ruckus at Sakkardara police station

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have booked a 35-year-old Ajni based woman for allegedly preventing cops from doing their jobs also hurling abuses at policemen that too inside police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Cops have booked accused indentified as Soniya Amrut Gajbhiye, a resident of Kukde Lay-out, Ajni under Sections 353, 504, 506 of the IPC in this connection. She was reportedly drunk at the time of incident.

The sleuth of Sakkardara police led by PSI Matre was on night patrolling duty when they received a secret information about three hooligans causing fracas in Chota Tajbagh area. Subsequently, cops nabbed them and brought them to Sakkardara police station. It is when accused Soniya approached Sakkardara police under influence of liquor seeking explanation about police’s act. However, when police asked her to leave the station premises and came back later in the morning, Soniya started hurling abuses at police. Following which cops registered offence against the woman.

