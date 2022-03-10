Ladies dazzle at Selfless Soul’s Women’s Day Party

Nagpur: Ladies squads of Second Capital of the State were in for unwind and fun as Selfless Soul had organized a special revelry to mark the International Women’s Day. The glamorous event, conceptualized by Nikki Rangoonwala, Swati Kriplani and Rakhi Kukreja took place at Center Point High Steaks Nagpur.

DJ spinning beats, lavish buffet spread along with a variety of drinks with Women’s Day special decor were the highlight of the event.

Notably, for 2022, the UN given theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future. However, the International Women’s Day website diverted from the UN given theme and announced: “Break The Bias” as this year’s concept.