Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 17th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Ladakh face-off: Border districts in HP on alert

    Following the violent face-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh between Indian troops and Chinese People’s Liberation Army forces, Himachal Pradesh has been put on alert.

    An alert has been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, which border China, to ensure the security of the local population and to collect intelligence to plan the future course of action, said police.

    All state intelligence units have also been alerted in this regard, state police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said.

    “In view of the recent face-off between PLA of China and Indian Army in Ladakh sector, an alert and an advisory have been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahul-Spiti to take all precautionary measures to ensure the security of the local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan future of course of action,” said superintendent of police, Khushal Sharma.

    The army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

    Trending In Nagpur
    42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076
    42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076
    सफाई कर्मचारी व घंटा गाडी चालकांच्या समस्यांवर उपाययोजना करा
    सफाई कर्मचारी व घंटा गाडी चालकांच्या समस्यांवर उपाययोजना करा
    राज्यपालांनी घेतली रश्मी ठाकरे यांची सांत्वनापर भेट
    राज्यपालांनी घेतली रश्मी ठाकरे यांची सांत्वनापर भेट
    घरकुल योजनेला गती देण्याच्या मागणीसह कांग्रेस चे जिल्हाधिकारी ला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    घरकुल योजनेला गती देण्याच्या मागणीसह कांग्रेस चे जिल्हाधिकारी ला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    Amid confusion, Dy Dir Education clears air over online classes in Nagpur
    Amid confusion, Dy Dir Education clears air over online classes in Nagpur
    तुमचा प्रॉब्लम काय आहे मिस्टर तुकाराम मुंढे ?
    तुमचा प्रॉब्लम काय आहे मिस्टर तुकाराम मुंढे ?
    Sing on Musical Groups Live show on FB , A musical concert.
    Sing on Musical Groups Live show on FB , A musical concert.
    Centre Point School issues open letter condemning protest outside its Katol road premises
    Centre Point School issues open letter condemning protest outside its Katol road premises
    Bombay HC issues notice on plea of Arun Gawli.
    Bombay HC issues notice on plea of Arun Gawli.
    महावितरणकडून मीटर रिडींग सुरु वीज ग्राहकांना मिळणार छापील बिल
    महावितरणकडून मीटर रिडींग सुरु वीज ग्राहकांना मिळणार छापील बिल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0