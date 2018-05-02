Ladakh face-off: Border districts in HP on alert

Following the violent face-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh between Indian troops and Chinese People’s Liberation Army forces, Himachal Pradesh has been put on alert.

An alert has been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, which border China, to ensure the security of the local population and to collect intelligence to plan the future course of action, said police.

“In view of the recent face-off between PLA of China and Indian Army in Ladakh sector, an alert and an advisory have been issued to the districts of Kinnaur and Lahul-Spiti to take all precautionary measures to ensure the security of the local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan future of course of action,” said superintendent of police, Khushal Sharma.

The army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.