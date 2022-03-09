Lactation Room Inaugurated at Collector Office

Nagpur. Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) and Nagpur District Collector Office have jointly installed a Lactation Room having state-of-the-art facilities in the premises of District Collector Office, Civil Lines on the occasion of Women’s Day on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Shrimati Prajakta Lawangare- Verma inaugurated the Room by cutting ribbon while District Collector Shrimati R Vimla, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart City Shrimati Buveneswari S and Additional Collector Shrish Pande were present prominently. The first of its kind facility has also been inaugurated at the premises of Nagpur Municipal Corporation by Hon. Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

As a global health recommendation, infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first 6-24 months of life. By enhancing the public domain of young children and their families to be healthy and more stimulating for early childhood, there is a need to consciously address the needs of young children and lactating mothers. Nagpur Smart City has installed a Room to provide a safe, private, and secure place for women for feeding. The room is equipped with up-to-the-minute facilities and top-grade/ prime quality components. This is the first of its kind among all the Smart Cities in the nation. The CSR-funded facility is also the first in India to be installed in the premises of Administrative Buildings to promote inclusivity and user comfort in District Collector premises.

The Mother-Child friendly Room’s 4ft x 8ft area will be comprised of comfortable seating space, adjustable tabletop, mirror surface above the cabinet, storage space for diapers, water boiler, sanitizer, first aid box, disposal unit that encourages inclusivity for working and visiting women with infants. The standalone room also has electrical connection for all fixtures with detachable floor mat that is easy to clean. The initiative CSR with conceptual design for lactation room has been initiated by Chief Planner of Smart City Shri Rahul Pande and his team. CSR fund is provided by Estoria Builders and Developers Limited. Divisional Commissioner presented a certificate of appreciation to Shri Harshawardhan Nagpure and Shri Sachin Nagpure for the CSR initiative. The programme was conducted by Manish Soni, PRO of Smart City while Law Officer Manjeet Neware proposed a vote of thanks. The interns of Nagpur Smart City played essential role in the execution of this unique feature. The team members of Nagpur Smart City were present in the function.